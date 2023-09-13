Futile policy

There has been a sharp rise in electricity bills in recent weeks, sparking controversy. The government’s decision to end free electricity for the senior officials of DISCOs has raised eyebrows. One might wonder about the wisdom of such a move. Consider this: if Wapda officers also face electricity cuts, would it truly benefit the over 200 million citizens of our country?
It’s essential for the government to learn from past mistakes. Simply cutting off electricity to Wapda employees won’t solve the problem. A comprehensive solution lies in implementing an economic strategy free from political agendas.
Shah Hassan
Islamabad
Our cricket team has consistently failed to perform well in major tournaments, with a few rare exceptions, over the...
The lack of access to quality healthcare services in our country is a pressing concern that requires immediate action...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘What women wear’ . The decision by France’s top court to uphold the ban on...
The influence of generative AI on the labour market in Pakistan is likely to be complicated and multidimensional....
If we, as a nation, had adopted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s legacy, this country would never have suffered...
Balochistan has the largest gas fields in the country but the government has done little to improve the supply of gas...