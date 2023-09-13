Futile policy

There has been a sharp rise in electricity bills in recent weeks, sparking controversy. The government’s decision to end free electricity for the senior officials of DISCOs has raised eyebrows. One might wonder about the wisdom of such a move. Consider this: if Wapda officers also face electricity cuts, would it truly benefit the over 200 million citizens of our country?

It’s essential for the government to learn from past mistakes. Simply cutting off electricity to Wapda employees won’t solve the problem. A comprehensive solution lies in implementing an economic strategy free from political agendas.

Shah Hassan

Islamabad