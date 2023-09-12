Inflation drivers

Rampant inflation has led to the steep rise in prices of nearly all essential commodities. The poor and middle-classes are the hardest hit, with many struggling to survive. Black-marketing, declining local production, a flawed distribution system and corruption are, I believe, the main drivers of inflation.
It is high time that the government took measures to control prices by acting against hoarding, black-marketing and profiteering. Bribery and other forms of corruption need to be rooted out as well.
Afroz Hyder
Karachi
The high illiteracy rate in our country demands immediate attention. Illiteracy is a significant barrier to individual...
Karachi is bearing the brunt of rising street crimes. Bike and mobile snatching has become a common practice in the...
Amidst Pakistan’s pursuit for the revival of an IMF bailout package earlier this year, Kristalina Georgieva, the...
One feels bewildered by the last-ditch efforts being launched to put an end to smuggling, electricity theft, and other...
Fresh drinking water is a basic necessity, one which the residents of Gwadar are being denied. Despite the rapid...
Frequent power outages at the Hattar Industrial Estate in Haripur are adversely impacting production at steel...