Tuesday September 12, 2023
Inflation drivers

September 12, 2023

Rampant inflation has led to the steep rise in prices of nearly all essential commodities. The poor and middle-classes are the hardest hit, with many struggling to survive. Black-marketing, declining local production, a flawed distribution system and corruption are, I believe, the main drivers of inflation.

It is high time that the government took measures to control prices by acting against hoarding, black-marketing and profiteering. Bribery and other forms of corruption need to be rooted out as well.

Afroz Hyder

Karachi