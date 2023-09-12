Bushra Bibi moves IHC against audio leak

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s wife, approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the audio leak of alleged talk between her and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari.

Bushra Bibi approached the IHC against the police and the FIA. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has also been made a party in the petition filed by Sardar Latif Khosa.

The applications says that recording of household phone should be declared unlawful, and that such recordings have no legal status. Along with Bushra Bibi’s petition, Justice Babar Sattar’s order in the Mian Najam-ul-Thaqeeb case has also been referred to.

It says the parties should be restrained from taking any action against Bushra Bibi till the final decision of the petition, adding that Imran’s wife is being harassed by police and FIA on the basis of “fabricated and baseless” audio.

The petition says that baseless audios were aired on various channels and attributed to Bushra Bibi which affected her fundamental rights. It says Bushra Bibi is a veil-observing and religious woman and has nothing to do with politics.