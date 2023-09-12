NAB deputy chairman resigns

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) building can be seen in this picture. — Nab website/File

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah on Monday submitted his resignation citing personal reasons to NAB Chairman Lt General (R) Nazir Ahmad Butt.

It was second resignation from the NAB in a week as a few days back Prosecutor General Accountability Justice (R) Syed Asghar Haider submitted his resignation citing personal reason. Though no official words from the NAB on the stepping down of Zahir Shah have been issued yet the sources in the NAB confirmed that he has resigned citing personal reasons.

According to sources, Zahir Shah has submitted the resignation to NAB chairman after a meeting. Sources said it is expected that Zahir Shah may be given another important assignment in the NAB.

Prior to elevation to the position of the Deputy Chairman, Zahir Shah held the position of Director General NAB Rawalpindi and Director Operation in the NAB Headquarters and also served as acting Chairman NAB after previous Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan stepped down from the office.