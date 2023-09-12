Soldier martyred, six injured in Peshawar blast

Pakistani army soldiers during a search operation against militants, on the outskirts of Peshawar. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred while three civilians were injured as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of security forces in general area Warsak, Peshawar District on Monday.

Lance Naik Abdur Rehman (age 29 years, resident of District Bannu) embraced Shahadat, while three soldiers got injured. This cowardly terrorist act also resulted in injury of threeinnocent civilians.

Sansitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists and their facilitators. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminating the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers as well as valiant civilian brethren, further strengthen our resolve, the Inter-Services Puplic Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.