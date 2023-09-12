Soldier martyred, six injured in Peshawar blast

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred while three civilians were injured as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of security forces in general area Warsak, Peshawar District on Monday.
Lance Naik Abdur Rehman (age 29 years, resident of District Bannu) embraced Shahadat, while three soldiers got injured. This cowardly terrorist act also resulted in injury of threeinnocent civilians.
Sansitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists and their facilitators. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminating the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers as well as valiant civilian brethren, further strengthen our resolve, the Inter-Services Puplic Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.
ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s wife, approached the Islamabad High Court ...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned the Central Executive Committee on...
ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Monday accepted the bail plea of former Member of National Assembly Ali Wazir...
NEW DELHI: India hailed its “strategic” partnership with oil-rich Saudi Arabia on Monday, days after unveiling a...
25th meeting of cabinet was held at south Punjab secretariat in Multan for first time in history of province, with CM...
Nawaz Sharif made comments to reporters outside Stanhope House when he was asked to comment on G20 summit in Delhi