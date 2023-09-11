Four dead as tourist bus crashes with car in northern Greece

ATHENS: Four people have died after a tourist bus crashed with a car near Kilkis in northern Greece on Sunday, police said.

The four men, three Greek and one Russian, had been in the car. Police earlier said three people were killed, but a fourth later died of his injuries. The bus had Serbian number plates and 23 of the more than 80 passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Around 20 firefighters and six rescue vehicles were deployed to the scene of the accident. An investigation is underway. Greece is among the EU countries with the highest number of road accidents each year, with 58 deaths per million people in 2022, according to European Commission figures.