Pak-Afghan officials meet on border dispute

LANDIKOTAL: Pakistan and Afghan officials held a flag meeting at Torkham Zero Point as the border remained closed on the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, official sources said.

An official requesting anonymity told The News by phone that a meeting between the officials started at 12noon and continued for two hours.

He said the Afghan side was headed by Afghan Customs head Hafiz Asmatullah Yaqoobi, Qari Meraj and Moulvi Takal.

The Pakistani side was led by Commandant of Khyber Rifles Colonel Asim Kiyani. Lt- Colonel Ahmad Mujtaba, Border Coordination Committee head Lt-Col Bilal, Lt. Colonel Zainul Abideen and Major Shahabud din accompanied him.

The official said that both sides agreed to help resolve disputes through negotiations and table talks.

The Afghan officials reportedly said that they were constructing a new security post and repairing the old security posts on the Afghan territory.

They reportedly assured Pakistani officials that the new post being constructed would not be used against Pakistan, the official revealed.

The Pakistani side told the Afghan officials they could renovate the old security posts but the international law did not allow construction of new security posts within the limits of 100 meters to the international border.

The Pakistani officials told the Afghan officials they had to inform Pakistan prior to construction of new security posts near the Zero Point.

The Afghan officials requested the Pakistani authorities to reopen the Torkham border as fresh fruits and vegetables loaded onto hundreds of trucks had started rotting due to hot weather, sources said.

The Pakistani side told the Afghan officials movement via Torkham border would resume only after instructions from the high-ups.