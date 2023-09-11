Religious scholars unite for legislation against blasphemy

KARACHI: Religious scholars on Sunday pledged to continue their struggle against the blasphemers until effective legislation and comprehensive amendments to the Constitution were done, adding that in any society, it is not permissible for an individual to speak against the holiest personalities of another community.

They expressed these views in a conference called “Azmat-e-Sahaba Wa Ahlul Bayt Istehkam-e-Pakistan,” which took place at Shahrah-e-Quaideen on Sunday under the auspices of the Karachi Scholars Committee.

The conference was attended by representatives from various religious groups, including Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat leaders Allama Muhammad Ahmed Ludhianvi, Allama Aurangzeb Farooqi, Islamic scholars Manzoor Ahmed Mengal, Molana Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer, Qari Abdul Wahab and others.

The religious scholars emphasised the urgent need to legislate against those who blaspheme against the companions of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the family of the Prophet (Ahlul Bayt). “Blasphemy against the holy personalities will not be tolerated,” they added.

“The companions and Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) are unparalleled and sacred personalities to all Muslims. They must be respected and no one has the right to disrespect them or make derogatory remarks against them.”

They said that they wouldn’t compromise on the honour of the Prophet’s companions and family and expressed their determination to continue their legal struggle against blasphemers and to bring those responsible for derogatory remarks to justice.

They urged the National and provincial assemblies to work diligently on the legislation, adding that the personalities of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), the companions, and the family of the Prophet are the standards of their faith and without them, their faith cannot be complete.

The religious scholars announced plans to establish a committee comprising scholars from all schools of thought of [the Sunni sect], which will oversee all programmes, protests, marches, and sit-ins related to this cause. They stressed that the individuals who have not yet been investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the blasphemy cases should be put under the FIA scrutiny, and those who have been charged under the FIA Act should be arrested.