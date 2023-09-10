 
Sunday September 10, 2023
Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after US Open defeat

By AFP
September 10, 2023

BARCELONA: Spain´s Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Davis Cup finals group stage on Saturday after his US Open semi-final defeat by Daniil Medvedev.

Veteran Albert Ramos will replace the 20-year-old world number one for the matches in Valencia between September 12-17, said the Spanish tennis federation in a statement.