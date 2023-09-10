Sadeera lifts Sri Lanka to 257-9 against Bangladesh

COLOMBO: Sadeera Samarawickrama hit an attacking 93 as Sri Lanka reached 257-9 after a stuttering innings against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup Super Four clash in Colombo on Saturday.

Bangladesh elected to bowl first in their must-win game of the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Their fast bowlers stood up, with Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud taking three wickets each to check Sri Lanka´s scoring.

However, Kusal Mendis (50) and then Samarawickrama made sure the co-hosts posted a fighting total on an inconsistent pitch.

Samarawickrama reached his 50 in 47 balls and accelerated in a 60-run partnership with Dasun Shanaka, who made 24, to rouse the home fans at a largely empty ground.

Sri Lanka started briskly when Dimuth Karunaratne hit Hasan for two successive boundaries but the fast bowler had him out for 18 on the next ball.

Pathum Nissanka and Mendis put on 74 runs to put the innings back on track with some sensible batting, forcing Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan to rotate his bowlers.

Shoriful Islam was brought into the attack and he delivered with the wicket of Nissanka, trapped lbw for 40. Mendis reached his fifty with a boundary off Shoriful in the next over but the fast bowler had his revenge four balls later to have him caught out.

The bowlers kept up the charge, with pace spearhead Taskin getting Charith Asalanka out with a slower delivery for 10. Dhananajaya de Silva departed soon after.

Samarawickrama took on the bowlers with a string of boundaries and finished off well as he surpassed his previous ODI best of 82. He was dismissed on the final ball.