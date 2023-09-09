 
Political stability

September 09, 2023

Political instability has been the major problem throughout our history. It gives rise to many other issues including poverty, injustice, corruption, lack of competence and illiteracy. Political stability is a prerequisite for economic development and our uncertain political environment is driving away much-needed investment and growth.

Unless there is continued stability in the political arena, we will be unable to address issues such as inflation and our development will continue to stagnate.

Muhammad Dawood Siraj

Karachi