Smuggler’s paradise

State revenues through direct taxation are at rock bottom and need to be increased, whatever it takes. This constitutes the biggest threat to our security, along with extremism and terrorism. It is an established fact that smuggling is a serious criminal activity and under no circumstances should there be any tolerance for this. Smuggling of essential food items upsets the supply chain within the country, creating food shortages which results in price escalation, hunger and starvation. It is a perfect recipe to spread discontent among the citizens.

Given our depleted forex reserves, there should be absolutely no tolerance for any currency smuggling as well. Any excess wheat or sugar stocks should be exported through regular channels or on payment in hard currency. Pakistan can no longer afford this rampant smuggling .

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore