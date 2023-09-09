PTI asks Alvi to announce polls date hours before end of his term

President Dr Arif Alvi. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: A few hours before the expiry of five-year constitutional term of President Dr Arif Alvi, the PTI Core Committee Friday asked him to exercise his powers and announce the election date without any further delay, putting an end to the prevailing uncertain situation’.

The committee contended that if the president did not announce the polls date, then he would be responsible for violation of the Constitution and the basic constitutional and democratic rights of the people. The committee adopted a unanimous resolution urging the president to fix the date of general elections. The resolution said the Constitution empowered the president to give a date for holding the general elections within 90 days in case of premature dissolution of the National Assembly.

The participants underscored that the president should fulfill his constitutional responsibility and announce the date for general elections without any delay to ensure supremacy of the Constitution. The participants said the ‘undemocratic and unconstitutional move of regime change conspiracy in April 2022’ caused the current widespread chaos and turmoil in the state structure and governance. The committee reiterated that the establishment of a democratic government was a constitutional requirement and the need of the hour, which was the sole and only answer to the multifaceted crises facing Pakistan.

Meanwhile, ex-minister and PTI central leader Farrukh Habib strongly reacted to the increase in the prices of 32 items including sugar and flour. He noted that according to the statistics of Federal Bureau of Statistics, the price of sugar had reached Rs200 per kg. He recalled that when Imran Khan was the prime minister, all of them created a storm when sugar was Rs100 per kg but today the entire PMLN leadership was silent, and Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar had gone to London after robbing hundreds of billions in the context of sugar.