Drive against tinted glasses underway

WANA: Police in Lower South Waziristan district have started a campaign against tinted glasses of vehicles.

A spokesman for the police said that on the instructions of the district police officer, police were removing black sheets from the windows of vehicles.Police also warn drivers that if the vehicle’s glasses were again found to be black, strict legal action would be taken against them.

According to police sources, this campaign will be continued on a daily basis so that the vehicles can be completely cleaned of tinted and black glass.