Drive against tinted glasses underway

WANA: Police in Lower South Waziristan district have started a campaign against tinted glasses of vehicles.
A spokesman for the police said that on the instructions of the district police officer, police were removing black sheets from the windows of vehicles.Police also warn drivers that if the vehicle’s glasses were again found to be black, strict legal action would be taken against them.
According to police sources, this campaign will be continued on a daily basis so that the vehicles can be completely cleaned of tinted and black glass.
LAHORE: Caretaker CM has replaced Provincial Secretary Food for misrepresentation in the sugar crisis and misconduct...
ISLAMABAD: Chinese diplomat Jiang Zaidong has arrived to assume charge as the new ambassador to Pakistan.The...
SWABI: Rejecting the unjust distribution of resources, Awami National Party acting central president Ameer Haider...
MARDAN: Officials from the Peshawar Electric Supply Company in the Cantt subdivision have carried out operations...
NOWSHERA: The head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-S, the Chairman of the Defense of Pakistan Council, Maulana Hamidul Haq...
PESHAWAR: A renowned photographer from Pakistan based in the United States Nasir Rauf conducted a two-day training...