Chehlum observed amid tight security

Rawalpindi:The processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum, taken out from different localities of the city on Thursday, passed through their traditional routes peacefully amid tight security arrangements.

The main ‘Zuljinnah’ procession was taken out from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain. It passed through its traditional routes, including Bhabra Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Banni Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Lal Haveli, Raja Bazaar, China Market, DAV College Road, Tyranwala Bazaar and finally culminated at the Qadeemi Imambargah. Some of other ‘Zuljinah’ processions also taken out from Gora Syedan, Matwali Imambargah, Imambargah Shah Chan Chiragh, Imambargah Baltistan, Imambargah Satellite Town, D-Block, Hussainia Imambargah and Imambargah Qasra also joined the main procession and mourners proceeded towards Qadeemi Imambargah.

All roads on the routes of Chehlum processions remained completely closed for all kinds of traffic. Several other big and small ‘chehlum’ processions from Adiala, Dhoke Syedan, Dhoke Ratta, Jhanda Chichi, Jhangi Syedan, Chaklala, Dhaman Syedan, Muslim Town, Chur and some other localities also joined the main procession at Imambargah Ashiq Hussain and later marched towards the Qadeemi Imambargah.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema imposed Section 144 here in Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident. Pillion riding was also banned for one-day on the occasion. The commissioner Rawalpindi Division and city police officer (CPO) also visited all around Rawalpindi to check security arrangements. No one was allowed to enter processions without thorough checking.