Stray or pet? SSP told to probe cat’s death at animal shelter

A sessions court has directed the Malir senior superintendent of police (SSP) to conduct a probe into a woman's allegation that her pet cat died due to negligence at an animal shelter.

Sadia Ghouri had moved an application before the additional sessions judge-V (Malir), seeking directives for the Malir Cantonment police to lodge an FIR against Ayesha Chundrigar, Irfan and others of Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) Animal Shelter.

Judge Shehnaz Bohyo announced her order reserved after hearing arguments from both sides. “As discussed supra, petitioner has levelled allegations against the proposed accused persons that she handed over her pet cat for treatment but they did not treat [it] properly and alleged that her pet cat died due to their recklessness/negligence and did not return its body to the petitioner,” the judge noted.

“However, the proposed accused narrated that they only rescue or treat stray animals, not private or pet animals, hence the only question arises here that whether the said cat was pet or stray animal,” she said and directed the Malir SSP to initiate an inquiry into the applicant's allegation by calling both parties and hearing their version.

The police officer was instructed to take legal action in view of his inquiry report if any offence was made out. The applicant stated that on August 19, she handed over her pet cat to the ACF Animal Shelter for treatment of its injured leg, adding that when she visited the shelter to receive her feline, she was denied access to the facility, nor was she informed about her pet's condition, with the staff even resorting to threats.

She added that on August 20, she moved an application for return of her pet cat but the staff paid no heed. On August 21, the animal shelter’s management informed her through the internet that her pet cat had died, after which she rushed to the facility to retrieve its body but again her request was denied as the shelter management said it was against their policy.

Sadia further claimed that she, accompanied by the police following her complaint, visited the animal shelter only to be informed that her cat had been buried with the shelter staff refusing to disclose the burial site.

Meanwhile, a counsel for the animal shelter argued that the foundation rescued and treated only stray animals, not pets. The applicant had been coordinating and sending rescued animals to the ACF and was well aware of its protocols, the lawyer said, adding that on her request, the ACF had rescued an "injured street cat" that had been attacked by stray dogs.

The animal shelter’s counsel said the application was frivolous and based on unfounded and mala fide allegations, requesting the judge to dismiss it.