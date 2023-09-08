Elitist state

This refers to the letter ‘Any takers?’ (August 31, 2023) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The writer correctly asserts that the “extravagant entitlements” that are accorded to our senior civil servants, members of parliament, members of the senior judiciary and others, are not available to the publicly-funded elite in any country of the world, perhaps, with the exception of a few countries.
It is time that our publicly funded serving and retired elite takes the initiative and cuts itself off from the excessive entitlements and privileges it has been enjoying (and the nation has been enduring) over the last five decades. The prosperity of Pakistan is paramount over the prosperity of our elite and it is hoped that the latter believe the same.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
