Bilawal visits families of slain party workers

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited the residences of party’s two slain office-bearers assassinated last month in two target-killing incidents in Karachi and extended his condolences to their bereaved families.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman visited the residence of Hussain Al Huda alias Amjad Hussain in UC 26 of Orangi Town and condoled with the brother of the late activist, Najam Al Huda alias Shahrukh. The party chairman also condoled with Haji Lal Bux, father of Shaukat Hammad Baloch Shaheed, and his brothers Barkat Ali and Zahid Hussain. Hammad Baloch was senior vice-president of the PPP in UC Baldia Town 31/5. He also extended his sympathy to the young children Haris Hammad, Sahib Hammad and Saeeda Hammad.

The PPP chairman recited Fateha and prayed for patience for the bereaved families. He demanded that the accused involved in the killing of two-party workers should be brought to justice without any delay.

On the occasion, Liaquat Askani, Ali Ahmed Jan, Abdul Karim Askani, Ajab Khan Swati, Jameel Zia, Wasim Akhtar and other local leaders of the PPP were also present. Earlier, Bilawal was warmly welcomed by a large number of people and workers during his visit to Baldia Town and Orangi Town.