Crackdown on sugar hoarders launched

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration has launched a crackdown on sugar hoarders on the instructions of the provincial government to ensure availability of the commodity in bazaars and markets.

District Food Controller (DFC) Aman Khan said on Wednesday that a team of the food department had started inspecting godowns and warehouses of the businessmen to check hoarding of sugar. “Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hadi is supervising the special drive against hoarders and profiteers,” he maintained.

He said that provincial food secretary Abid Khan and director Yasir Hassan had also issued clear instructions to implement the directives of the provincial government regarding taking the sugar hoarders and stockists to task. “We are determined to eliminate illegal and ugly practices of shortage, hoarding and black-marketing of the commodity,” he added.