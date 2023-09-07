Trials for Sindh badminton teams begin

KARACHI: Two-day trials for Sindh boys and girls badminton teams in connection with Youth Sports League managed by HEC, IBA Sukkur and Iqra University have started in Karachi.

Vice Chancellor of Iqra University Dr. Syed Waseem Qazi was the chief guest of the opening ceremony, held in the gymnasium of NED University Karachi, while the brand ambassadors of HEC Badminton Programme Mahoor Shehzad and Ali Mehdi inaugurated the trials.

Director Sports HEC Javed Ali Memon, Dean of Iqra Dr. Kamran Raza, Dr. Ali of NED University, and Director Sports of Iqra University Dr. Shiraz Ul Hasan Mohani were present on the occasion.

Javed Ali Memon said that the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Sports Programme is going on successfully across the country. “We are getting a large number of talented athletes from all sports,” he added.

National women badminton champion Olympian Mahoor Shehzad said that this platform of HEC will promote badminton not only in Sindh but also in the whole country at the grassroots level. National badminton champion Ali Mehdi said that new talent will emerge from this programme of HEC.

After Karachi, trials will also be conducted in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana region. After trials in all the five regions, teams will be formed and matches will be organised between them on the basis of league. The winning team will participate in the National Badminton League.