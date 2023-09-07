Gone a-begging

This letter refers to the article ‘Grand national bargain, anyone?’ (August 31, 2023) by Husain Haqqani. The writer’s analysis of where Pakistan is heading is apt and well-timed. I believe there have been two golden chances missed by Pakistani leaders. Musharraf’s attempt to negotiate a historic agreement with India were derailed and the prospect of a settlement since then has only gotten evermore elusive. Good relations with India would have been a positive turning point for both countries and the region.

The second golden chance was missed by former PM Imran Khan. After his ouster, the previous government offered him multiple chances to sit with them and chalk-out a strategy on elections and mend their differences. Imran rejected the olive branch and persisted with his name-calling. Rather, Imran turned towards the establishment instead, when he could have helped strengthen civilian rule. Then May 9 happened and things not only went back to square one but regressed to a point from where it is even more difficult to move forward.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada