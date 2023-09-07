Transport shift

There are protests by the public about increase in fuel prices and complaints by the government about the scarcity of foreign exchange needed to import the fuel. The authorities appear helpless as they cannot think of any solution. The problem is of their own creation. Neglect of public transport has forced people to own personal means of transport. Studies have shown that operation of bus services in cities would be viable even if some cash has to be paid to passengers to encourage them to shift from personal transport to public transport. The savings in terms of fuel consumption, purchase of vehicles and expensive infrastructure more than compensate for any expenses.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad