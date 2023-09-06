Kusal leads Sri Lanka to 291-8

Wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Mendis played a crucial innings of 92 runs from 84 balls propelling Sri Lanka to a challenging total of 291 for eight against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. In this crucial Asia Cup encounter, Sri Lanka had a promising start to their in nings after winning the toss, with their opening partner ship producing 63 runs in 10.2 overs. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka were displaying patience at the crease, but in the 11th over, Karunaratne lost his wicket, giving an easy catch to Mo hammad Nabi off the bowling of Gulbadin Naib after scor ing 32 runs from 35 balls. Nissanka continued to contribute to the score until it reached 80, but his innings was halted at 41 when he was caught at point by Najibullah Zadran off Naib's bowling. Sri Lanka suffered another set back when Sadeera Sama rawickrama was dismissed for just three runs. It was then that Kusal Mendis took charge of the in nings and played with author ity, accumulating 92 runs be fore being run out in the 40th over. He formed a crucial 102- run partnership forthe fourth wicket with Charith Asalanka, providing stability to the Sri Lankan innings. However, Asalanka was caught and bowled by Rashid Khan, which triggered a mini collapse in the Sri Lankan batting order. Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, and Dasun Shanaka lost their wickets in succession, bring ing Afghanistan back into the game. But Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana held their ground and put on 64 runs for the eighth wicket, further boosting Sri Lanka's total. Although the run rate slowed at one point, the late partnership, with Wellalage remaining unbeaten on 33 and Theekshana contributing 28, helped Sri Lanka post a competitive score. Gulbadin Naib was the standout bowler for Afghanistan, taking four wickets for 60 runs, while Rashid Khan claimed two wickets for 63 runs, and Mu jeeb ur Rehman added one to his tally.