Ghulam Ali for unity to overcome challenges

HARIPUR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Tuesday called for unity to overcome the prevailing challenges. “People should not pin high hopes on a short-lived caretaker set up for controlling price-hikes and providing relief in the electricity bills,” he said speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers of All Traders Federation here.

He also visited Froebel House School and College and Italian Mall on the occasion. The governor stressed the need for joining hands by political and religious parties for the best interest of the country and added that the political and economic stability in the country could guarantee a sustainable solution to the crisis.

He said that the inflation was a global issue and Pakistan has not witnessed that much of a ratio of dearness but it was the dollar that has gained the highest rate during the last 75 years’ history of the country. “This unprecedented depreciation of Pakistani currency against the dollar might have caused inflation but its flight could be arrested with economic stability,” he said. The nation must stop purchasing imported goods, he said, adding that unless imports were controlled and exports increased to the desired target, the objective of economic stability would remain unachieved.

Earlier, while addressing the students of Froebel House School and College, the governor said that the current century was the century of education and advances in the field of economy rather than war and the nations equipped with the tools of science and technology could be able to survive.