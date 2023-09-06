Pakistan, Turkiye reiterate resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Islamabad:Pakistan and Turkiye have reiterated their resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, who along with his delegation called on the President, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan, Dr Mehmet Pacaci, and government officials of both sides.

Welcoming the Commander of Turkish Naval Forces, the president said that both countries enjoyed excellent relations which were based on common religion, historical bonds, besides having similar stance on various issues. He emphasised the need to further improve bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including the maritime and defence cooperation.

The president recalled his visit to Turkey in August 2021 to participate in the launching ceremony of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for Pakistan navy. He lauded the regular participation of the navies of the two brotherly countries in bilateral and multilateral exercises, adding that the close naval cooperation was a manifestation of strong relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

During the meeting, the President highlighted the atrocities being committed by the Indian Security Forces against the Muslims in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), besides expressing concern over persecution of minorities in India. He stressed that the international community should take notice of the human rights abuses in IIOJK as well as the persecution of minorities in India. The president appreciated the Turkish support to Pakistan’s principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces said that cooperation between the two countries would grow further, adding that his visit would prove beneficial in further cementing bilateral defence relations between Pakistan and Turkey. Earlier, the President conferred the award of ‘Nishan-e-Imtiaz’ (Military) upon the Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces in recognition of his services for promoting maritime and naval cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey.