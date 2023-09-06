Lesco engineers, workers seek protection against lawless elements

LAHORE:The engineers and workers of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) took out a large protest procession from Lesco Headquarters to Civil Lines Police Station demanding protection against lawless elements committing electricity theft on Tuesday.

General Secretary of the union Khurshid Ahmad and Secretary of the Lesco Engineering Association Engineer Riaz Ahmad addressed the rally held under the aegis of Lesco Engineering Association and All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union.

They demanded the prime minister intervene and ensure safe and healthy working conditions to the field staff during the performance of the prevention of theft of electricity and bring the accused to book; otherwise, the employees would be unable to work in such unsafe working conditions.

They informed that Executive Engineer Amir Nawaz and SDO Shalamar Sub Division Lesco Salahuddin were attacked and seriously injured on Monday while Line Superintendent Kashif and Lineman Hamza Town Sub Division Lesco M Khan were seriously injured during the prevention of electricity theft. Three workers in Islamabad and one worker in Lodhran were killed during the prevention of electricity theft. Although 50,000 FIRs have been lodged against the accused, not a single person has been punished so far, they said.