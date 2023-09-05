Chickenpox affects 119 people in Chitral

CHITRAL: The number of people affected by chickenpox has exceeded 100 in the Laspur valley and other areas of Upper Chitral district.District Coordinator for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), Dr Wali Khan, stated that the number of patients stood at 119, including those children who have now recovered.

He urged the public to immediately seek medical attention from the nearest hospital if symptoms of fever are observed in their children.Primarily, the Government Girls Middle School, Harchin Laspur had recently reported 34 cases among its students, including the school’s headmistress.

Following the news of the chickenpox outbreak, the provincial government issued a red alert in the area. Afterwards, an awareness campaign about chickenpox was initiated throughout all the villages of Mastuj tehsil.

Apart from Barir, Sor Laspur, Broghil, and Booni, several boys and girls have been affected by chickenpox in Siat area of Morkhoh tehsil as well.Meanwhile, the rising number of chickenpox cases in the region has raised concerns among the local population.