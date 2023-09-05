Tribunal bars police from harassing IUB students, faculty

Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) building can be seen in this picture. — IUB website/File

BAHAWALPUR: The Judicial Tribunal, appointed by the chief justice of the Lahore High Court and presided over by Justice Sadar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, has concluded its proceedings regarding the narcotics and sexual harassment scandal at the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB).

Additionally, the Judicial Tribunal has taken notice of alleged harassment of female faculty members at IUB by the CIA police and the District Police Officer (DPO). It has directed the DPO to refrain from interfering in the affairs of the Islamia University Bahawalpur.

Prior to this, several female faculty members had met with the judicial tribunal and lodged complaints against the CIA police and the DPO of Bahawalpur. In a notice issued to the DPO, the tribunal expressed its displeasure with his behaviour and the police hierarchy, deeming it illegal and immoral. They were cautioned against any action taken under the pretense of authority granted by the tribunal.

Furthermore, the judicial tribunal has established a three-member committee under the commissioner of Bahawalpur Division to investigate the matter against the DPO. The tribunal has also prohibited the DPO from taking any action against university officials, teachers, and students without prior permission from the committee. The committee includes the Regional Police Officer and the Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur.

As per the complaints filed by female faculty members of the IUB, the police had entered the premises of the women’s hostels and harassed both faculty members and female students, claiming they were acting on the orders of the DPO under the directive of the Judicial Tribunal.