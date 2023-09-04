 
Monday September 04, 2023
Addict stabs his companion

By Our Correspondent
September 04, 2023

A 35-year-old man was killed by an addict in the Misri Shah area on Sunday. As per police, the accused, who was an addict, stabbed his companion to death and escaped from the scene. The victim, yet to be identified, was shifted to the morgue.