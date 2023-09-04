Addict stabs his companion

LAHORE:Auditor General of Pakistan wing, Performance Audit Wing , Lahore conducted three courses - ISSAI standards &...
LAHORE:The Punjab Finance Department has abolished 560 seats of traffic wardens while creating 506 seats of senior...
Caretaker chief minister on Sunday visited Shehr-e-Khamoshan being built along Sundar Road, Raiwind. The chief...
LAHORE:On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a special package would be prepared to provide...
LAHORE:After annual summer vacation, the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore will reopen on Monday .A UET...
LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has taken decisive action against proliferation...