Health facilities being ensured

LAHORE Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said the government is taking steps to provide better health facilities to people. The minister participated as a special guest in an awareness seminar organised by CCL on Mind and Gut Connection at a local hotel.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Aftab Mohsin, Prof Dr Muhammad Imran from King Edward Medical University, Dr Junaid Rasool, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Khan from Allama Iqbal Medical College, Prof Dr Tariq Wasim, Associate Prof Dr Somia Iqtdar from King Edward Medical University, Assistant Professor Dr Wafa Qaiser from Gulab Devi Hospital and a large number of doctors participated.

Dr Somia Iqtdar during her address highlighted the importance of the theme of the awareness seminar.

Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said on this occasion that he appreciates and congratulates CCL and other stakeholders for holding the seminar on a very important topic. We have to adopt a healthy lifestyle to lead a healthy life.

Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine is going to hold international conference from 22nd to 24th September.

Experts from all over the world are coming to participate in the conference. Pakistan is going to become the third largest country in the world in terms of population in the next twenty years. We have to provide better health facilities to the people in the same ratio.

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, “We are trying to provide better health facilities to the people. Today we are learning a lot from this awareness seminar. Statistics are of fundamental importance to provide better health services to the people. Every 50 year old person in Pakistan is suffering from high blood pressure. To protect the people of Pakistan from various dangerous and deadly diseases and epidemics, we have to resort to modern technology,” the minister said.

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram distributed commemorative shields among the speakers at the end of the seminar.