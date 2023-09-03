Seal all hotels without parking, orders commissioner

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday has issued orders to issue notices and then seal all illegal commercial restaurants made in homes.

According to the orders of Commissioner Lahore, every super store and plaza in the city without a parking site must be sealed.

Commissioner Lahore said that cooperation of industries in anti-smog is indispensable. Emission control systems must be installed in all industries. Commissioner has issued instructions to the traffic officers that the security of the Asia Cup matches is the top priority but there should be no compromise on traffic flow for citizens.

Commissioner directed to check commercialisation of all commercial plazas in residential areas within 24 hours. Commissioner Lahore directed the Kasur administration to take affidavits for the installation of treatment plants for used water from the leather factories (tanneries) of Kasur. He said that along with environment squads, district administration, MCL, LDA squads are also in the field to combat smog. He said that environment-friendly activities will be encouraged and environment-friendly activities will be strongly discouraged. Moreover, pyrolysis plants are completely banned and brick kilns without zigzag technology will be shut down while 144 has been enacted to ban crop residue burning.

Commissioner said that every industry should activate the emission control system and strict action will be taken for violation and legal action will be taken on burning garbage. Action will also be taken against government officials for burning green waste, he added. He said vehicle smoke is the main cause of smog and the vehicles without fitness certificate must be banned.

Commissioner further said that all the stakeholders should be informed before the actions. Our objective is to take corrective measures, not just strict action. He was told in the briefing that the presence of building debris on the road will be fined first and the building will be sealed in the second phase.

An anti-smog meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa. DC Lahore Rafia Haider, DG PHA Tahir Yasin Wattoo, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, CO MCL Ali Abbas Bukhari, Director Admin MCL Kaleem Yusuf, Director LDA Asif Hussain participated in the meeting.

Officers from other departments including Traffic, Director Environment, LDA, LWMC, Health, Civil Defence, Secretary RTA, Excise Department, PHA, Administrator Lorry Ada, District Environment Officers, Rescue 1122 attended while all DCs participated through video link.