President approves NEC reconstitution

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday approved the reconstitution of National Economic Council (NEC), a constitutional body responsible for evaluating the country’s economic condition and devising strategies to promote equitable development and regional balance.

The president approved the reconstitution of the 13-member body under Article 156 of the Constitution.

The council would be led by the prime minister, with chief ministers of all provinces and representatives of caretaker governments of the federal government and provincial governments as its members.

According to a statement issued by the President House, caretaker minister for power, industry, commerce and investment SM Tanvir would be member of the council from the Punjab province and minister for finance, revenue, planning and development Muhammad Yunus Dhagha would be member of the NEC from the Sindh province. Similarly, minister for finance, excise, taxation and narcotics Ahmed Rasool Bangash would be a member of the council from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and minister for finance and revenue Amjad Rasheed from Balochistan. The federal minister for planning, development and special initiatives, minister for communication, railways and maritime affairs, and federal minister for power and petroleum would also be a part of the NEC.