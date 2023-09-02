Abuse of power

I think it is our duty to hold those in positions of authority and power accountable for their deeds and choices. It is depressing to see so many instances where people who have been given authority and privileges have abused them to further their own interests rather than those of the country and its citizens. The widespread corruption in many facets of our society is among the most urgent issues. In addition to threatening the foundations of our democracy, corruption also impedes the development of our country. The public’s trust in our institutions has been damaged by instances of embezzlement, bribery, and nepotism, making it more challenging to create a society that is fair and just.

By enacting stricter anti-corruption laws, making sure that those who abuse their power are held accountable, and encouraging a culture of openness throughout our society, I think we can bring about positive change. Legislative changes, heightened public awareness, and a commitment from leaders like you to set an example may all be necessary for this.

Naveed Aman

Karachi