No sermons strict actions

LAHORE: Like failure, ignorance and avoidance is also not an option for those running the government. They cannot play with the masses and their miseries by stating that there is nothing unusual in the current situation that warrants strikes.

Conceding the current caretakers have no role in the economic plight that all Pakistanis are facing; they cannot take it lightly. Even if they are helpless they must have the courage to engage with the people. Each minister should at least address the nation through television if they lack the courage to face the public in the open. They must create awareness among the masses about the precarious position we are in. They should tell them point blank that they would not be able to provide any relief to them as they do not have resources.

There must be some sane voices in the cabinet who should convince the public at large that agitations and strikes would further aggravate the situation. Unrest in the country would bring more miseries for the people.

These days we see many so-called experts pointing out the flaws in our power structure. Unfortunately, most of these experts were at the helm of affairs when the system was constantly deteriorating.

We do not need sermons but solid solutions. Our problems are solvable, but unfortunately no one takes the right steps to correct the blotched systems in different institutions and sectors.

Our planners must realise that there is no time for pep talk and they should not waste public time on giving them false hopes. The situation would only improve if they take transparent, fair and bold decisions.

Additional perks other than salaries must be withdrawn from all those who work for the state. We cannot allow our present and past prime ministers, presidents, judges, generals and high officials to live a princely life when the public at large is living in misery.

When their dear ones toil day and night, but are unable to only properly feed their families. For them shelter, ability to pay healthcare and education expenses remains a dream.

The caretakers must muster the courage to generate resources for the poor from those that are enjoying extravagant perks. They would not go broke if all perks are withdrawn, but would begin to realise the hardships that people below their level face on a daily basis.

These steps would not immediately improve the lot of the poor, but taking much needed austerity measures would be the first step towards correction.

Now is the time to also take taxation measures for increasing the tax net by bringing in sectors and individuals enjoying tax free status. No one should be spared.

Even those that availed amnesty should be booked. To provide immunity to tax evaders through amnesty schemes is a criminal act. The non-documented economy increased more blatantly after the introduction of amnesty schemes as tax evaders whitened part of their ill-gotten money at a fraction of original tax.

No hell would break lose if prudent but harsh decisions targeting the influential are taken. The government is already grappling with the anger and agitation of masses.

The reaction of the influential would be minor compared with that of the masses. Contrary to perception engineered by vested interests that harsh measures would hurt investors’ sentiments, fair and transparent measures would boost investors’ confidence.

Only the government would have to ensure that rules are strictly implemented; those that violate rules face strict actions.