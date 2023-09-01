ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Official Secrets Act Court Thursday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to talk to his sons over phone and directed the Attock jail superintendent to make arrangements in this regard.
Imran, through his lawyers Umair Niazi and Shiraz Ahmed, had approached the special court to seek permission to talk to his sons.
“I want to talk to my sons -- Qasim and Sulaiman Khan -- on the telephone or WhatsApp,” he pleaded.
After the court orders, the position of the jail authorities regarding PTI chairman’s telephonic talk with his sons was discussed at the Punjab Home Department. Inspector General (IG) Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir consulted the Punjab Home Department officials on the issue. The jail authorities said there was no international calling facility at the Attock jail, and the facility was available only at Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore and Adiala Jail Rawalpindi where some foreigner prisoners had been lodged.
Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court Thursday rejected Barrister Suleman Safdar’s plea for a meeting with the PTI chairman in jail, declaring it non-maintainable.
Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti heard the plea. The court remarked the PTI chairman was in the FIA custody in Islamabad and that fell under the jurisdiction of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). “How can the court interfere in the matters of the IHC? It is better if you move the IHC.”
KARACHI: During a conversation with Geo Pakistan on August 31, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott...
PESHAWAR: The officials, high and low, of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are availing a free fuel facility of around Rs7 billion...
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday said that Pakistan has irrefutable proofs of...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday called out to the United Nations that it is time to proactively address the safety and...
LAHORE: Having a combined GDP of approximately 15.8 trillion Euros, the 27 member states of the European Union are not...
LONDON: Nepal, home to the world’s tallest mountains, remarkable ancient sites and lush rainforests. Despite this...