Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Primer Minister Imran Khan while appearing in a court. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Official Secrets Act Court Thursday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to talk to his sons over phone and directed the Attock jail superintendent to make arrangements in this regard.

Imran, through his lawyers Umair Niazi and Shiraz Ahmed, had approached the special court to seek permission to talk to his sons.

“I want to talk to my sons -- Qasim and Sulaiman Khan -- on the telephone or WhatsApp,” he pleaded.

After the court orders, the position of the jail authorities regarding PTI chairman’s telephonic talk with his sons was discussed at the Punjab Home Department. Inspector General (IG) Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir consulted the Punjab Home Department officials on the issue. The jail authorities said there was no international calling facility at the Attock jail, and the facility was available only at Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore and Adiala Jail Rawalpindi where some foreigner prisoners had been lodged.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court Thursday rejected Barrister Suleman Safdar’s plea for a meeting with the PTI chairman in jail, declaring it non-maintainable.

Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti heard the plea. The court remarked the PTI chairman was in the FIA custody in Islamabad and that fell under the jurisdiction of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). “How can the court interfere in the matters of the IHC? It is better if you move the IHC.”