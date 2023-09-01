Poor health

Communicable diseases have always been a leading cause of mortality in Pakistan. The reason for the rapid spread of these diseases include overcrowded cities, unsafe drinking water, inadequate sanitation, poor socioeconomic conditions, low health awareness and inadequate vaccination coverage.
We need to increase our health budget, control corruption in public health projects, strengthen healthcare services at the district level and promote health education to reduce the spread of communicable diseases.
Erum Saifullah
Karachi
