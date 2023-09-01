Presidential apathy

This letter refers to the news story ‘President Arif Alvi seeks two-step raise in his salary’ (August 30, 2023). While most citizens are barely keeping afloat due to the rampant inflation in commodity prices and electricity bills, the president, who holds a mostly ceremonial position, at least under the constitution, is asking for a two-step raise. It seems like he is living in a buddle and is not cognizant of what is happening under his ‘ceremonial’ watch.

One expects the people who hold well-paid public offices to request a decrease if not a temporary moratorium on their salaries to show some solidarity with the least privileged. However, one finds only apathy. Without sounding partisan, this PTI episode and its remnants only gave those hopeful of change sheer disappointment and angst and nothing else.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada