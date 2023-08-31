SAPM inaugurates OPF’s complaint monitoring cell

ISLAMABAD: In line with the vision of the caretaker prime minister to enhance the facilitation and support for overseas Pakistanis, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab visited the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) head office to inaugurate a state-of-the-art 24/7 Complaint Monitoring Cell.

This cell aims to provide a dedicated platform for registering complaints from overseas Pakistanis around the world, ensuring that their grievances are promptly addressed and resolved; a positive step towards citizen-centric governance and service delivery.

The key feature of this new Complaint Monitoring Cell is the introduction of a dedicated Universal Access Number (UAN) +92 51 111 040 040, along with two WhatsApp numbers (+92 301 9872195 & +92 306 0329901), enabling overseas Pakistanis to easily reach out and register their complaints.

Furthermore, a user-friendly web portal (https://opf.pitb.gov.pk) for an Online Complaint Management System has been established, allowing seamless submission and tracking of complaints. The activation of OPF’s social media channels dedicated to complaint resolution will also be a crucial component of this initiative.

During the visit, the SAPM to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development was briefed on various other welfare measures undertaken by OPF in the areas of education, housing, and social services.

These efforts were appreciated by the SAPM for their comprehensive impact on the lives of overseas Pakistanis. OPF’s commitment to improving educational opportunities, providing affordable housing solutions, and extending essential welfare services to overseas Pakistanis was acknowledged as a significant step towards enhancing their quality of life.

The SAPM expressed his satisfaction on the establishment of the Complaint Monitoring Cell and the integration of modern communication channels to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in voicing their concerns. He emphasized that the prime minister’s vision of ensuring the well-being of overseas Pakistanis is being pursued ardently, with practical and tangible steps being taken to make their experience fruitful and fulfilling.

He emphasized that the current interim government attaches high priority to the overseas Pakistanis and is keen to promote, nurture and sustain a mutually beneficial and reciprocal relationship between Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis. “We are keen to provide enhanced facilities with improved service delivery,” he said.

The inauguration of the 24/7 Complaint Monitoring Cell and the subsequent briefing on OPF’s welfare initiatives underscores the Government’s dedication to addressing the needs of overseas Pakistanis, comprehensively.

With these initiatives, the government aims to provide tangible solutions to the challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis while also recognising and celebrating their invaluable contributions to the nation’s progress.