Interfaith huddle declares support for religious harmony

ISLAMABAD: The Interfaith Harmony Conference, convened in response to the recent interfaith disturbances caused by sacrileges of the Holy Quran and the subsequent acts of violence against churches and Christian properties in Jarnwala, declared an unwavering commitment to promoting interfaith harmony, religious tolerance, and peaceful coexistence among all communities in Pakistan.

The Interfaith Harmony Conference, chaired by Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, was attended by religious leaders from different faiths and diplomats from Muslim and non-Muslim countries based in Islamabad.

Organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the day-long conference was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, and senior diplomats from Iraq, Japan, Turkey, Italy, the UK, Turkmenistan, Poland, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, Jordan, Morocco, the Maldives, Syria, Palestine, Indonesia, the United States, and other countries. The religious leaders who attended the interfaith conference include Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Allama Arif Wahidi, Dr. Sarfraz Awan, Maulana Abdul Rauf, Bishop of Rawalpindi Joseph Arshad, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Sardar Santok Singh, Dr. Sarfraz Awan, Dr. Abdul Qadar Awan, Maulana Abdul Khabair Azad Haroon Dayal (rep of the Hindu community), Bisop of Pehawar Sarfraz Peter Bishop Nadeem Kamran, and others. “We reaffirm the principles of unity and harmony that have been central to the vision of Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as laid out in his historic speech on August 11, 2014,” a declaration signed by participants in the conference said.

“Drawing inspiration from the guarantees enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan, we are committed to upholding the principles of equal treatment, non-discrimination, and the protection of life, property, and the profession of religion for all citizens,” the participants in an unprecedented show of solidarity with citizens of all religions said. The participants said that they stand in solidarity with the affected communities in Jarnwala and Faisalabad and reaffirm our commitment to helping them rebuild and recover from the recent incidents of violence. In pursuance of the goals set out in the National Action Plan (NAP), Paigam-e-Pakistan, and the National Security Policy, they solemnly declare and pledge that all acts of sacrilege, vandalism, and violence against religious institutions and properties are not acceptable at all. Through the declaration, they recognise that open and respectful dialogue among different faiths is essential for promoting mutual respect and understanding. “We commit to fostering interfaith dialogue as a means to address misunderstandings and bridge gaps between communities,” they maintained.

They emphasised the importance of integrating interfaith education into educational curricula at all levels to promote a deeper understanding of various religious traditions and cultivate an atmosphere of acceptance. The participants also called upon religious leaders, scholars, and representatives from all faiths to actively engage with their communities and promote the values of tolerance, compassion, and respect for diversity. They also urged law enforcement agencies to enhance community policing efforts, preventing and promptly addressing interfaith violence and hate crimes. They also called upon media organisations to uphold responsible journalism, avoiding the spread of content that fuels religious hatred or incites violence. “We recognise that nurturing interfaith harmony necessitates the combined efforts of government institutions, civil society, religious leaders, and citizens,” the declarations say. The conference also supported peaceful mechanisms of conflict resolution, such as dialogue, mediation, and legal avenues, to address grievances and disputes among different religious communities. “We are steadfast in our determination to promote interfaith harmony and religious tolerance across Pakistan. Inspired by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision and guided by the guarantees of equal treatment, non-discrimination, and the protection of religious freedoms enshrined in our Constitution,” the declaration said. The participants in the conference maintained that they are determined to create a society where diversity is celebrated and all citizens can live in peace, harmony, and mutual respect.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, the minister for religious affairs was questioned as to which elements wanted to tarnish the beautiful face of religion. “We are big brothers of Christians, and it will be a brutal act if a church is damaged,” he said, adding that Pakistan is not a banana state but rather the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He said that in Manipur (India), over 150 people from the Christian community were slaughtered. But in Pakistan, the whole nation stands with the Christian community, the minister maintained. The minister pointed out that the Jaranwala incident should not have happened, but the Christians had been treated in the most brutal way in India, where dozens of people from the community were killed. Mufti Muneebur Rehman stressed that the word of minorities should not be used, but rather non-Muslims should be called with their community, like ‘The Christian Community. However, he demanded that those who commit desecration of holy personalities and holy books be punished accordingly.