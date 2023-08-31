Recycling awareness initiative

Islamabad:A new recycling initiative and tourist awareness campaign kicked off to build sensitisation on proper waste disposal practices and raise community awareness about sorting waste at source and the significance of recycling mechanisms among tourists.

Under the ambit of this campaign company has also run a consumer-centric activation in 50 tourist hotspots including Murree, Abbottabad, Naran and Gilgit. Under this progressive initiative, partnered with the Kaghan Development Authority, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with pepsiCo Lay’s. During the tourist-heavy summer season, Collecting of used packaging from the Northern areas and upcycling these into tote bags and sustainable fashion will be the key target. As part of this program, waste collection bins in 12 key areas across mountainous regions, lakes, and tourist spots were installed in partnership with the authority.