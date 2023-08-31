Any takers?

This refers to the letter 'Elite follies' (Aug 29, 2023) by Naeem Sadiq. It is true a significant chunk of the annual budget is allocated for extravagant entitlements meant for senior government servants and members of parliament. Such entitlements are not available to the elites even in rich countries where, in some cases, even the prime ministers are seen riding bicycles.

In Pakistan, none of the elected governments can dare to force the elites to give up the luxuries they have been enjoying for the last 76 years. The suggestions made by the writer are important for the uplift of the economy but the question remains: Who will bell the cat? There is a need to restrict the number of plots, free electricity and petrol provided to the elites as soon as possible without fear or favour.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad