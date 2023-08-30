Prayer leaders get stipend in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Officials here on Tuesday gave stipend to 119 prayer leaders on the behalf of the provincial government. A ceremony was held at the official compound in Landikotal where Additional Assistant Commissioner Rameez and Tehsildar Daud Khan Afridi handed over Rs30,000 in cash to each khateeb.
Additional Assistant Commissioner Rameez said they distributed Rs3.5 million among the prayer leaders of mosques in Landikotal. The prayer leaders thanked the government for the financial assistance.
