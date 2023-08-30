Update pending

The world is evolving rapidly, and so should our approach to education. Our students deserve a curriculum that fosters critical thinking, inclusivity, and real-world skills. Education reform is not just a necessity; it's an opportunity.
By prioritizing teacher development, modernizing assessments, and embracing technology thoughtfully, we can empower our students for success in the 21st century.
Bareera Hinam
Karachi
