 
close
Wednesday August 30, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Update pending

August 30, 2023

The world is evolving rapidly, and so should our approach to education. Our students deserve a curriculum that fosters critical thinking, inclusivity, and real-world skills. Education reform is not just a necessity; it's an opportunity.

By prioritizing teacher development, modernizing assessments, and embracing technology thoughtfully, we can empower our students for success in the 21st century.

Bareera Hinam

Karachi