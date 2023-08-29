‘Pakistan, China can resolve issues through cooperation’

LAHORE:An international conference on ‘Community of shared future for mankind’ was held at Punjab University (PU) here Monday.

The conference was aimed at understanding the most crucial aspects of China’s vision of a shared global community and understanding how the concept of community of shared future can be implemented in the future and its usefulness in the CPEC project.

In his address, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood discussed the historic friendship between China and Pakistan. He highlighted the prospects of the conference for sharing ideas and broadening research cooperation among academic institutions in both countries. He said that Pakistan and China could learn from each other’s experiences. He said that security, extremist threats and environmental issues were faced by the two countries and could be resolved by mutual cooperation. He hoped that the conference would help to give new policies to overcome the challenges faced by both the countries.

Dean of the Institute for a Community with Shared Future, Communication University of China (CUC), Beijing, Prof Li Huailing explained how the concept of community with a shared future adheres to equality and encapsulates an inclusive community of values. He said that it embraces differences, respects all, and advocates for universal prosperity and common development. He emphasised the need to establish partnerships of equal treatment, increase mutual consultation, and develop security patterns based on fairness and justice.

Deputy Dean of the Institute for a Community with a Shared Future and Director of the Africa Communication Research Centre at CUC, Prof Zhang Yanqiu highlighted that democracy was not a special right reserved to an individual country. She explained China’s whole process of people’s democracy and how China has been successful in its ability to involve people in the political process. She appreciated the role of CPEC leadership in broadening the obligation to enhance the living standard and well-being of all Chinese people. Khalid Taimur Akram, Prof Dr Irum Khalid, Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, Dr Rukhsana Iftikhar and Dr Ge Yangling also spoke on the occasion.