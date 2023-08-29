Traffic plan for Asia Cup matches

LAHORE:CTO Lahore Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, on Monday said that befitting traffic arrangements have been made for the smooth holding of three ODI matches of Asia Cricket Cup 2023.

CTO Lahore said that under the supervision of SP Sadar Malik Ikramullah, SP City Shahzad Khan and SP Headquarters Sohail Fazil ten DSPs, 110 traffic inspectors and more than 2,000 traffic personnel will perform duties at hotels, airport, Gaddafi Stadium and parking points. In addition, 20 fork lifters and three breakdowns will also be deployed to eliminate wrong parking. CTO Lahore further added that cricket fans will be able to park their vehicles at Government College Gulberg, Liberty Parking and LDA Plaza. Lahore traffic police under the leadership of CTO Lahore provided Afghanistan cricket team foolproof security from Lahore Airport to team hotel. The first match of the Asia Cup will be played at Multan on August 30 but Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host three matches on Sept 3, 5 Sept 6, 2023.

CTO said that foolproof traffic arrangements have been made from the hotel to the Gaddafi Stadium and from the stadium to the hotel. The roads will be closed for a minimum period of time at the arrival and departure of the teams and soon after the movements, all diversions will be opened for traffic.

He said traffic will run as normal on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road and Main Boulevard Gulberg Road. He said that according to the traffic plan, cricket fans coming from Mall Road, Jail Road and Canal Road will enter college main gate from Ferozpur Road. CTO Lahore said that citizens will be kept informed through Rasta App, Rasta FM 88.6 and through social media.