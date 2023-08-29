September 1 to be public holiday in Sindh

The Sindh government has announced observation of a public holiday throughout the province on September 1, 2023, to mark the annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, which is observed on 14th Safar as per the Islamic calendar.
The offices of the Sindh government, all its autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils will observe the holiday, except the essential services. A notification to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan.
