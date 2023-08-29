Qureshi’s remand in cipher case extended by two days

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaking to the media. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD. The Special Court Monday extended the physical remand of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi to another two days in the cipher case.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain directed that the accused be produced in his court on August 30. Earlier, Qureshi was produced before the special court. The judge conducted an in-camera hearing.

Qureshi’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen and Babar Awan and FIA prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi appeared before the court. Qureshi’s physical remand was extended on August 25 to three days under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

He had been produced before the court after the expiry of his initial 4-day physical remand. The PTI vice chairman on August 26 moved the Islamabad High Court to declare the orders pertaining to his physical remand null and void.