High flood in Sutlej River inundates villages, farmlands

Villagers are evacuated on to boats from a flooded area of Vehari district in Punjab on August 24, 2023. — AFP

OKARA/RAWALPINDI: The Sutlej River continues inundating villages and crop lands in parts of Punjab after India released water for the fourth time.

There is high flood in Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Minchanabad, Bahwalnagar and Chishtian. Evacuations are continuing in the flood-affected areas.

There are reports of six deaths during evacuations in the last few days. Around 100 villages in Pakpattan district have been inundated and 20,000 settlers have faced evacuations. A safety bank near Baba Farid bridge has reportedly breached. The district administration called for heavy machinery to strengthen the safety bank and started construction of safety dam quickly.

Water released by India in the Sutlej River has inundated several villages close to Ganda Singhwala. Reports said the water level was likely to increase in the next 10 to 12 hours at Head Ganda Singhwala.

There was also a high level of flood at Islam Headworks in the river. The inflow of water on Islam Headworks was more than 100,000 cusecs due to which thousands of acres of crops and low-lying settlements came under flood water.

In Minchinabad, high flood at Ratika Patan caused havoc in the area. Flood torrents inundated more than 85 settlements severing connection of the villages with other parts of the country. People were confined to their homes. Floodwater entered the Government Girls’ Elementary School of Akbar Mari Nihal, forcing the administration to suspend educational activities at the academic institution.

According to the Irrigation Department, flood torrents in the Sutlej River washed away several dams in three tehsils of Bahawalpur. At Head Mailsi Siphon, the water level rose to 124,000 cusecs due to which many villages came under water.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army on Sunday continued rescue and relief efforts in low-lying areas inundated by flood water released in the Sutlej River by India.

In this connection, the troops are also engaged in distribution of free ration besides carrying out rescue operation and running free medical camps for the flood-affected people in Khairpur, Tammay Wali, Hasilpur and Bahawalnagar.

The Army troops, with the help of local administration, shifted people to safer places from flood-hit areas of Mailsi, Chishtian, Minchanabad, Vehari, Pakpattan, Hasilpur, Arifwala and head Sulaimanki.

The Pakistan Army has established a large number of medical camps to provide free medical assistance to protect people from waterborne diseases and epidemics during the flood.