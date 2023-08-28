Youth dies, two injured in two accidents

A youth died and two others were injured in two traffic accidents in the City on Sunday.
A 22-year-old youth died on the spot and another was injured as a result of an accident in which two motorcyclists were hit by a speeding truck on Ferozepur Road. The truck driver escaped from the spot.
In another incident, the driver of a mini truck, identified as Asad, was injured as a result of a collision between a tractor-trolley and a mini truck in front of Lorry Adda. The driver was shifted to Mayo Hospital. Police said that the tractor-trolley violated the one-way, which led to the accident. The mini truck was completely destroyed while the driver of the tractor trolley fled leaving his vehicle there.
