Murdered man’s family accuses police of backing drug mafia

The family of a young man who was murdered by his brother in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood held a protest outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Sunday. Amir had been killed by his brother Sachal in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Jamali Goth area a day earlier.

A large number of family members, other relatives and friends arrived outside the KPC with the body of the deceased to hold a protest against the incident.

The protesters claimed that before killing Amir, the suspect had also shot and injured their brother Badruddin. They criticised the police for delaying the registration of the case and providing the suspect with the opportunity to flee.

According to the protesters, Sachal was associated with the drug mafia. They asserted that Sachal had murdered his brother Amir to prevent him from stopping his drug trafficking activities.

They warned that they would protest outside the Sindh Chief Minister House if the culprit is not arrested. Police, however, rejected the protesters claims, saying that the family has been levelling false allegations against the police because the suspect killed his brother over a property dispute.

After voicing their concerns, the demonstrators ended their protest and took the body of the deceased with them for the funeral and burial of the victim.